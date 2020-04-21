COVID-19 Not Contracted Through Infected Dead Body – FG

The Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 has stated that contracting coronavirus from exposure to the dead body of an infected person has not been proven.

The presidency had come under attack after the burial of Abba Kyari, a COVID-19 patient, was done with no social distancing observed.

The PTF coordinator, Dr Sani Aliyu, said that Kyari’s body was properly prepared for burial.

He said, “The bodies of persons with COVID-19, as stated clearly by the World Health Organisation (WHO) guidelines were not infectious except in cases of viral haemorrhagic fever and cholera.”

Aliyu also promised that the PTF would continue to adhere to guidelines towards curbing the spread of the virus as he apologized for the lack of social distancing at the burial cite

He revealed that the guidelines given by the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, reflects the guidelines given by the World Health Organization, WHO.

“We will also like to assure the public that the task force takes its Presidential mandate seriously and is committed to executing it to the best of its ability as we ask for the public to continue holding us accountable for our actions,” he said.

“We read your comments on social media, we listen to you and also acknowledge the issues that might arise. Please continue to do so, it is the only way we can continue to improve and fight these big challenges we have.”