COVID-19: Kano Govt Reacts To ‘Mass Deaths’ Reports

The Kano State Ministry of Health has dismissed report that there was mass deaths in the state amid coronavirus pandemic in Nigeria.

The Ministry described the report as false and also revealed that officers have been deployed to burial grounds to count the bodies brought in.

The Ministry via a series of tweets urged individuals to help clear the air on the false report.

“Kindly disregard the rumors of having mass deaths recently in Kano metropolis. The State Task Force on #COVID19 has activated community informants structure of the World Health Organization (WHO) to report deaths and cause of deaths and have also deployed officers to all burial grounds to count bodies brought in for burial everyday (the workers would conduct 2 shifts).

“This particular rumor has been investigated and found to be untrue so must be dispelled.

“We appeal to you (Individuals) with massive social media followership to help in clearing the air. We cannot afford to let the good people of Kano panic and lose confidence in our response. We must state that we are more courageous than ever in a bid to contain this pandemic,” it said.

Kano yesterday recorded 23 new cases of coronavirus which brings the total to 59.