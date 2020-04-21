Coronavirus: UEFA Make ‘Strong Recommendation’

European football’s governing, UEFA, made a “strong recommendation” on Tuesday that domestic football league seasons – suspended due to coronavirus – be completed.

Concise News reports that league seasons across Europe were halted in March as coronavirus spread across the world.

“There was a strong recommendation given to finish domestic top division and cup competitions,” UEFA said.

It also said that “some special cases will be heard once guidelines concerning participation to European competitions — in case of a cancelled league — have been developed.”

UEFA said any further decisions would be announced after its Executive Committee meets on Thursday.

The German Bundesliga is set to become the first top-flight league to attempt to restart its season, with clubs expected to agree to a May 9 resumption when they meet on Thursday.