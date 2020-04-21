Brazil: President Bolsonaro Joins Protest Against Lockdown

President Jair Bolsonaro of Brazil has joined hundreds in protest against the stay-at-home order declared by state governors in the country.

The order was declared to help the governor fight against the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

The crowd numbering up to 600 gathered at the front of the military headquarters in protest against the stay-at-home order.

The large gathering which had many without face mask also called on the military to take over.

Some of their posters declared “Military intervention with Bolsonaro.”

“I am here because I believe in you. You are here because you believe in Brazil,” Bolsonaro began as he addressed the people.

“We don’t want to negotiate anything; what we want is action for Brazil,” said Bolsonaro, a former army captain.

Bolsonaro who ignored all guideline son social distancing while criticizing the governors, advised the masses to fight for their country.

“You must fight for your country. Count on your president to do what is necessary so that we can guarantee democracy and what is most dear to us, our freedom,” he said.