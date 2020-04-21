Boko Haram Leader, Abubakar Shekau May Surrender Soon – DHQ

Nigeria’s Defence Headquarters, DHQ, has stated that there is a likelihood that Abubakar Shekau who leads the Boko Haram insurgents may surrender soon.

According to the DHQ, the offensive from the military in recent times have made the insurgents to give hints at throwing in the towel soon.

The Directorate of Defence Media Operations, Major General John Enenche, made this known at a press briefing yesterday in Abuja

“If you talk about body language, the body language is there. If he makes any move in that regard, you will know, but from the onslaught from troops, they can’t hide anymore,” he said.

This comes just a few days after the Chief of Army Staff, General Tukur Burutai, stated that he would not leave the Operation Lafiya Dole theatre untill Boko Haram is defeated.