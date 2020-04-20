Why Abba Kyari Was A Cabal In Buhari’s Administration – Yahaya Bello

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State has given reasons why late Chief of Staff Abba Kyari was considered a cabal in the President Buhari-led administration.

Abba Kyari was buried on Saturday after he died from COVID-19 which he contracted last month.

Reacting to his death, Yahaya Bello stated that Abba Kyari stepped on toes in discharging his duties to ensure Nigeria progresses.

He told Channels Television’s Sunday Politics: “Like you know and that of us in authority, loyalty is number one.

“Secondly, your ability and character to discharge the duties and responsibilities discharged on you is one other thing.

“Mallam Abba Kyari was very loyal to Mr. President, very diligent, a professional par excellence, and he is very passionate about the progress and development of Nigeria, not only to our party the APC but Nigeria in general.

“Such a person, if he’s carrying out his duties and responsibilities, surely there is no way you will not step on toes one way or the other to ensure that the job is done.

“So if he stepped on a toe in one way or the other, it is just to ensure that he serves Mr. President diligently, that he did so well.

“He took a lot of bullets and responsibility for that. So there is no regret and no apology to that effect.

“In due course, we are going to miss this great Nigerian who sacrificed it all to ensure that we have the much modest achievement that we have today, so if you say cabal, in one way or the other yes.

“You will have one or two persons that are loyal to you who’re ready to dare the devil and ensure that the job is done. So if you call it a cabal, it depends on the angle you are looking at it from.”