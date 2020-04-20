WHO Reacts To Claims Of COVID-19 Vaccine In Nigeria

The World Health Organization has reacted to claims that there is a vaccine for COVID-19 in Nigeria.

Dr Fiona Braka, WHO Immunization Team Lead, who reacted to the claims stated that vaccine for COVID-19 could take time to create because the safety of the broader populace has to be considered.

This comes after China approved an early-stage human test for vaccines which were developed by Sinovac Biotech and by the Wuhan Institute of Biological Products.

“COVID-19 is a new disease, and as such, there are no ready vaccines available to be deployed for the control of the pandemic.

“However, a lot of research and scientific works are ongoing to develop vaccines, but these usually take time to ensure that it is safe for use on the broader population and also effective for control of the pandemic.

“Public safety is a key consideration in this process,” the WHO team lead said.

“WHO is not aware of vaccine for COVID-19 in Nigeria.

“There is a large scientific study (clinical trial) involving many countries to review the effectiveness of some drugs for the treatment of COVID-19 going on at the moment.

“The result of this clinical trial will help understand the efficacy of these drugs and may inform the review of the case management guidelines,” she added.