Wayne Rooney Gives Verdict On Messi And Ronaldo

Former Manchester United player Wayne Rooney has joined the debate on who is better between Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi of Barcelona.

Messi has won the Ballon d’Or Award 6 times while Ronaldo has won it five times.

According to Rooney, despite his friendship with Ronaldo whom he played alongside at Manchester United, he believes Messi has something he doesn’t.

“Cristiano Ronaldo has become an incredible scorer, and he and Messi are arguably the best two players the game has seen,” Rooney told The Sunday Times.

“But despite my friendship with Cristiano, I would go for Messi.

“Ronaldo is ruthless in the box, a killer. But Messi will torture you before he kills you.

“With Messi, you just get the impression he is having more fun. Those two have completely changed the game in terms of goalscoring numbers, and I do not think they’ll ever be matched.”