Toolz Advises Ladies On Going N*de On Instagram Live Videos

OAP Toolz Oniru has advised ladies against going n*de on Live Instagram videos because such could come back to bite them later on in the future.

She stated this in reaction to the sudden rise in the number of girls going on Live Instagram videos of celebrities to dance completely nude for money.

She wrote: “Ladies pls be careful with this twerking on IG live thing. You never know who is recording and holding on to the footage. Protect yourself,” she tweeted.

She continued, “Just imagine, we’re a decade in the future, great opportunities are coming to you, and someone pulls out footage of you twerking on IG live pouring milk on yourself. Its sad cos historically, women tend to lose out more in these situations.”

Toolz also recounted how a Youtube video which showed her saying curse words made her lose a job she was interviewing for.

“I went for an interview once, and I brought my A-game…till they made reference to a YouTube video of me. No twerking, just me swearing a lot & saying some stupid things. I didn’t even know it was on YouTube, I was so embarrassed…and no I didn’t get it.

“Anyways ultimately an adult, you can legally do whatever you want to do. Hell, you can have a full gynae exam on IG live if they don’t shut you down. Just be prepared for the consequences”.