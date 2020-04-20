Shehu Sani Criticizes Deportation Of Almajiri In Kano State

Former senator representing Kaduna State, Shehu Sani has criticized the move by the Kano State Government to deport Almajiri in the state due to coronavirus.

Concise News reported that Salihu Tanko Yakasai, the media aide to Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State, announced the deportation which he says is to help curb the spread of the deadly virus.

Salihu Tank Yankasi tweeted: “H.E @GovUmarGanduje has today, disclosed that his government has begun the deportation of Almajiris in Kano back to their home towns and states.

“This is in order to reduce the risk of exposing them to Coronavirus and related hardship from the lockdown that will further affect them,” he tweeted.

The move was criticized by Shehu Sani who tweeted: “To embrace and accommodate the Almajiri for Elections and Census and reject and ‘deport’ them for #COVIDー19 Is Unconscionable.”