Sacked Kano State Commissioner Speaks On Mocking Abba Kyari

Engineer Mu’azu Magaji, the sacked Kano State Commissioner for Works and Infrastructural Development, has denied claims that he mocked the late Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari.

Magaji was sacked following a post he shared on Facebook which is alleged to be in mockery of the death of the late Chief of Staff who died after contracting coronavirus.

Reacting to his sack, Magaji stated that his post was misunderstood. He also revealed that he made other posts on Facebook which mourns Abba Kyari.

He said, “I made several posts mourning Kyari’s death on my same Facebook account and through my special assistants, but the general public couldn’t commend such or claim I did such post. Rather, people capitalised on a full-phrase post that was given another set of definition and direction, as well as negativity in order to tarnish my reputation and image as a member of Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje’s administration and his loyalist, and that of our national party, the APC.

“Our Rasul (S. A. W) assured on the path of martyrdom in Sahih al-Bukhari, Kitab al-Jihad wal-Siyar. Even Sheik Isah Ali Pantami has taken time to explain more on this. By this, the death of Mallam Abba Kyari is a big win for him, which is almost the dream of every Muslim.”