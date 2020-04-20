Peter Obi Reacts To Report Of Buying New House in Enugu

Former Governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi has reacted to report circulating on social media that he just bought a new house in Enugu State.

Peter Obi who was the vice-presidential aspirant of the PDP in the 2019 general election, stated that he has nothing to do with any new house in Enugu.

He also revealed that he’s still living in his house in Onitsha and that the only houses he’s interested in are schools and hospitals.

“Contrary to the reports on social media, I didn’t buy any house in Enugu or elsewhere. I do not need a house outside of Anambra for now, and I am committed to living in my house in Onitsha. The houses I am interested in building, for now, are hospitals and schools,” the ex-governor said.