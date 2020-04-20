Nigerian Newspapers: Top 10 Headlines Monday, April 20th, 2020

Welcome to the Concise News roundup of the top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines for today Monday, April 20th, 2020.

1. Nigeria Records 86 COVID-19 Cases, 70 In Lagos

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed 86 coronavirus infections on Sunday, April 19, bringing the total number of reported cases in the country to 627. Concise News reports that 70 of the latest cases were recorded in Lagos, seven in Abuja, and three each in Katsina and Aakwa Ibom, while Jigawa, Bauchi and Borno house one case each. “As at 11:50 pm 19th April there are 627 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria,” the health agency tweeted

2. Ramadan: Saudi Sends Message To Muslims Amid Coronavirus

Saudi Arabia has advised Muslims to pray at home during Ramadan if their countries require social distancing to curb the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), the Kingdom’s Council of Senior Scholars said Sunday. Ramadan, Concise News understands, begins later this week. During the Ramadan period, Muslim faithful usually break their fast with families and friends and perform an evening prayer, known as Taraweeh, in large gatherings at mosques.

3. Coronavirus: Fresh Update On Recovered Patients

Another four coronavirus patients in Lagos state have recovered from the disease after testing negative twice, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu announced Sunday night. The four people discharged were all males. The governor said three of the patients were from the Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba, while the other was from the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH).

4. Lagos Records Another Coronavirus Death

An 83-year-old woman has died of coronavirus in Lagos, southwest Nigeria, health commissioner in the state, Prof. Akin Abayomi said Sunday. By virtue of this development, the total death from the disease in Lagos is 14. Abayomi, in a series of tweets, said the deceased was a female, 83, with underlying health issues.

5. Pastor Adeboye Makes Fresh Coronavirus Declaration

Pastor Enoch Adeboye, the revered General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), has said that the coronavirus will soon decline in Africa. Concise News reports that the clergyman made this known in a virtual sermon streamed live on Sunday, April 19, saying that the journey to normalcy has begun.

6. Rivers Lockdown: Wike Makes U-turn, Releases 22 ExxonMobil Staff

Governor Nyesom Wike has set free the 22 ExxonMobil staff arrested for violating the Rivers State Executive Order restricting movement because of the coronavirus. The 22 ExxonMobil staff were released from the State Isolation Centre at the Yakubu Gowon Stadium in Port Harcourt on Sunday morning.

7. Funke Akindele Sends Coronavirus Message To Nigerians

Funke Akindele has asked every Nigerian to join the battle against coronavirus by observing strictly the rules of social distancing. The Jenifa star made this call barely two weeks after she and her husband, Abdul Rasheed Bello, pleaded guilty for violating the social distancing order in Lagos by holding a birthday party.

8. Allen Onyema: Air Peace Boss Speaks On Presidential Ambition

Allen Onyema, the chairman of Air Peace, has dismissed suggestion he is nursing a presidential ambition, insisting he is a businessman without any political interest. Onyema was reacting to an online poster by a group, United People of Nigeria Initiative (UPNI), endorsing him for Nigeria’s presidency in 2023. The Air Peace chairman said that the call was made in a bad taste, as he disowned those behind the campaign.

9. Davido Reacts As Chioma Overcomes Coronavirus

Chioma Rowland, the fiancee of singer Davido, has recovered from the deadly coronavirus (COVID-19) after testing negative twice, the DMW boss announced on Sunday night. “Glory be to God…Chioma has now tested negative twice for COVD-19… Thank you all for prayers…We love you,” he tweeted.

10. Coronavirus: Buhari’s Katsina Announces Total Lockdown

Katsina, the capital of Katsina state, northwest Nigeria, will be locked down from Tuesday, April 21, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the governor announced on Sunday. Governor Aminu Masari announced the total lockdown after two persons tested positive for coronavirus in the state, which houses President Muhammadu Buhari’s Daura hometown.

That’s the roundup of the top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines this morning. More Nigerian newspapers headlines are available on Concise News website.