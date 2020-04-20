I Will Oppose Compulsory Vaccine For Tennis Players – Djokovic

Novak Djokovic has stated that he would oppose any move to make vaccination compulsory for players before there can be a resumption of Tennis games.

Djokovic stated this on Sunday in a Facebook Live chat with Serbian athletes.

“Personally, I am opposed to vaccination and I wouldn’t want to be forced by someone to take a vaccine in order to be able to travel,” the 32-year-old said.

“But, if it becomes compulsory, what will happen? I will have to make a decision.”

He continued, “I have my own thoughts about the matter and whether those thoughts will change at some point, I don’t know.”

“Hypothetically, if the season was to resume in July, August or September, though unlikely, I understand that a vaccine will become a requirement straight after we are out of strict quarantine and there is no vaccine yet.”