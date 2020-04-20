Ghana’s President Relaxes Lockdown Order For 21 Days

Ghana’s President Nana Akufo-Addo has relaxed the lockdown order in the biggest cities in the country by 21 days to enable the masses prepared ahead of further restriction orders.

The country’s capital Accra and other cities will resume work on Monday but restrictions on religious houses, sports centers and schools still remain in place.

Ghana has so far been able to conduct 68,000 COVID-19 tests and is looking forward to establishing test centres in all of its 16 regions.

Akufo Addo also revealed that local manufacturers have been assigned to make protective equipment and also drones are being used to transport tests.

“Lifting these restrictions doesn’t mean we are letting our guard down,” said Akufo-Addo. “We’ll tailor our solution to our unique social economic and cultural condition. There is no one-size-fits all approach.”

Confirmed cases of the virus have reached 1,042 with just 10 deaths recorded so far.

Below i a video showing osme Ghanaians on the street jubilating on the announcement by the president.