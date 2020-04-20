Ganduje Begins Deportation Of Almajiri In Kano State

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has begun the deportation of children beggars popularly known as almajiri in the state.

This was disclosed by Salihu Tanko Yakasai, the media aide to the governor.

Recall that Ganduje had earlier banned almajiri activities in Kano State a few months back.

The move to deport them comes as a measure to help curb the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

“H.E @GovUmarGanduje has today, disclosed that his government has begun the deportation of Almajiris in Kano back to their home towns and states.

“This is in order to reduce the risk of exposing them to Coronavirus and related hardship from the lockdown that will further affect them,” he tweeted.

Kano State now has 37 cases of coronavirus as announced by the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control NCDC.