FCTA Confirms 7 New Cases Of COVID-19 In Abuja

The Federal Captial Territory Administration, FCTA, has announced that it has confirmed seven new cases of COVID-19 in Abuja.
In a tweet shared on its official Twitter handle, the FCTA stated that the new cases draw the total number of confirmed cases in Abuja to 88.
The number of persons discharged are 23 while only two deaths have been recorded so far.
The tweet reads: “Seven new cases in FCT.
“Summary of #COVID19FCT as at 11:50pm, Sunday 19th April, 2020.
“Total number of confirmed cases: 88. Total number of active cases: 63
“Total discharged: 23, deaths recorded: 2
“Residents are urged to continue to stay home and stay safe.”
Meanwhile, the Nigerian Center for Disease Control, NCDC, has announced that the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria is 627.
