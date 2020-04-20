Home » FCTA Confirms 7 New Cases Of COVID-19 In Abuja

FCTA Confirms 7 New Cases Of COVID-19 In Abuja

By - 1 hour on April 20, 2020
NCDC To Conduct 1,500 Coronavirus Tests Daily

Nigerian Centre for Disease Control lab. operators Photo: Twitter/NCDC

The Federal Captial Territory Administration, FCTA, has announced that it has confirmed seven new cases of COVID-19 in Abuja.

In a tweet shared on its official Twitter handle, the FCTA stated that the new cases draw the total number of confirmed cases in Abuja to 88.

The number of persons discharged are 23 while only two deaths have been recorded so far.

The tweet reads: “Seven new cases in FCT.

“Summary of #COVID19FCT as at 11:50pm, Sunday 19th April, 2020.

“Total number of confirmed cases: 88. Total number of active cases: 63

“Total discharged: 23, deaths recorded: 2

“Residents are urged to continue to stay home and stay safe.”

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Center for Disease Control, NCDC, has announced that the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria is 627.

whatsapp
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)

Experienced digital content creator with a nose for sniffing out most interesting topics and talent to churn out interesting contents.

Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.
Add Concise To Homescreen.