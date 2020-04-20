Davido Reacts As Chioma Overcomes Coronavirus

Chioma Rowland, the fiancee of singer Davido, has recovered from the deadly coronavirus (COVID-19) after testing negative twice, the DMW boss announced on Sunday night.

“Glory be to God…Chioma has now tested negative twice for COVD-19… Thank you all for prayers…We love you,” he tweeted.

