Davido Reacts As Chioma Overcomes Coronavirus

By - 20 mins on April 20, 2020

Davido’s Chioma Overcomes Coronavirus

Chioma Rowland, the fiancee of singer Davido, has recovered from the deadly coronavirus (COVID-19) after testing negative twice, the DMW boss announced on Sunday night.

“Glory be to God…Chioma has now tested negative twice for COVD-19… Thank you all for prayers…We love you,” he tweeted.

