Davido Announces Chioma’s Latest Test Result For COVID-19

Singer Davido has revealed that his fiancee Chioma whom he announced to be positive for COVID-19 has now tested negative twice for the virus.

A few weeks ago, the singer who cancelled his US tour because of the deadly virus announced upon returning home that Chioma tested positive for the virus.

He also revealed that all his other crew members whom he took for testing came out negative.

Davido was also forced to take two tests which came out negative after it was learnt that he met with Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State who tested positive but has now recovered.

Announcing Chioma’s latest test results, Davido tweeted:

“Glory be to God .. Chioma has now tested negative twice for Covid19 … Thank you all for prayers …. We love you”.