Afenifere Reveals Region Buhari Will Pick Next Chief Of Staff From

The Yoruba socio-cultural group, Afenifere, has revealed the region which President Muhammadu Buhari will pick his next Chief of Staff from.

Concise News reported that former Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari, was laid to rest on Saturday after he died just weeks after contracting coronavirus.

Reacting to the vacancy in the office of the Chief of Staff, Afenifere’s National Publicity Secretary, Yinka Odumakin stated that it is a Northerner that will fill it up

According to Odumakin: “If it’s a presidency with national perspective, then the next CoS should come from another part of the country but given the president that we know, it will be a miracle to pick somebody outside the North.

“Well, you can’t have a Chief of Staff whose character is different from that of the regime.

“They will obviously pick somebody who will continue what they have been doing in terms of no national perspective, and lopsidedness.

“These are the characters we know and whoever Buhari will pick may continue with such.”