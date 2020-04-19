Watch As Simi Confirms Pregnancy In New Music Video

Simi revealed her baby bump in a new music video for her single ‘Duduke’, suggesting the singer is expecting a baby with her celebrity husband Adekunle Gold.

Concise News understands that fans have been speculating that the singer is expecting her first child, and Simi, it seems, is enjoying the speculation.

But by revealing her baby bump in the video below, the ‘Omo Charlie Champagne’ crooner has musically confirmed the pregnancy rumours.

It is understood that Simi released ‘Duduke’ to coincide with her 32nd birthday, 19th April, 2020.

Watch video below: