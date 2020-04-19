Rivers Lockdown: Wike Makes U-turn, Releases 22 ExxonMobil Staff

Governor Nyesom Wike has set free the 22 ExxonMobil staff arrested for violating the Rivers State Executive Order restricting movement because of the coronavirus.

Concise News reports that the 22 ExxonMobil staff were released from the State Isolation Centre at the Yakubu Gowon Stadium in Port Harcourt on Sunday morning.

Their release was made known by the Attorney-General and Commissioner of Justice in the oil-rich state, Professor Zaccheus Adangor.

The 22 oil workers, who were arrested for entering the state on Thursday, 16 April, were released without charges, according to the commissioner, after the governor had, in a statement on Friday, vowed to ensure their prosecution.

The commissioner said the 22 staff of the American oil firm were released following the intervention of well-meaning Nigerians.

But Adangor said that the government of Rivers remained committed to ensuring compliance with the Executive Order issued to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Till date, Nigeria has confirmed 541 cases of COVID-19, with two infections recorded in the southern state.