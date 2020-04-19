Ramadan: Saudi Sends Message To Muslims Amid Coronavirus

Muslims have been advised to pray at home during Ramadan if their countries require social distancing to curb the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), the Council of Senior Scholars said Sunday.

Ramadan, Concise News understands, begins later this week.

During the Ramadan period, Muslim faithful usually break their fast with families and friends and perform an evening prayer, known as Taraweeh, in large gatherings at mosques.

“Muslims should set an example by performing their religious duties while adhering to the preventative and precautionary measures issued by relevant authorities in the countries they live in,” the council said in a statement, according to Saudi news agency, SPA.

“Muslims shall avoid gatherings, because they are the main cause of the spread of infection…and shall remember that preserving the lives of people is a great act that brings them closer to God.”

It is understood that Saudi Arabia has reported 8,274 cases of COVID-19 and 92 deaths so far, the highest among the six Gulf Arab states.

The total number of cases for the region is 24,374 with 156 deaths.

The Kingdom, in mid-March, stopped believers from performing their five daily prayers and the weekly Friday prayer inside mosques to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Till date, Nigeria has confirmed 541 cases of COVID-19, with 19 deaths.

Globally, COVID-19 has infected more than 2.25 million people and killed at least 158,000, according to records from the Johns Hopkins University.