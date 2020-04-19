Peruzzi Reveals Why He ‘Abandoned’ Medical School For Music

Singer Peruzzi Vibes has revealed that he ‘abandoned’ medical school because it was not giving him what he wanted.

Concise News reports that Peruzzi, born Tobechukwu Victor Okoh, made this known during an Instagram live interview with music executive Ubi Franklin.

“I went to medical school because of my mother. I had to abandon the lab coat, because it wasn’t giving me what i want,” the singer, who is tied to Davido Music Worldwide (DMW), said.

He also revealed that he found satisfaction in music as music is what he loves doing.

On who inspires him in the entertainment industry, Peruzzi said Tubaba Idibia; his wife, Annie; his boss, Davido; and Larry Gaaga.

The singer had in 2019 shared a photo of himself dressed in a surgeon’s scrubs and mask and another photo showing how well his music was doing on Apple Music.