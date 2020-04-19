Pastor Adeboye Makes Fresh Coronavirus Declaration (Video)

Pastor Enoch Adeboye, the revered General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), has said that the coronavirus will soon decline in Africa.

Concise News reports that the clergyman made this known in a virtual sermon streamed live on Sunday, April 19, saying that the journey to normalcy has begun.

Although pastor Adeboye said that the journey to normalcy might not be very rapid or sudden, it would be steady.

“The return journey to normalcy might not be very rapid or sudden, it might be gradual but it will be steady. I sincerely hope that when the battle is over, we will remember to give all the glory to God,” he said.

As for the government, this was what pastor Adeboye said: “We thank God for the government and the efforts they have made, I believe they have done creditably well.”

Pastor Adeboye cautioned Nigerians against traveling out in a hurry once normalcy had returned.

“Coronavirus will soon decline in Africa. I urge you to avoid traveling out of Nigeria for 2 months,” he said.

“We have entered the declining stage for coronavirus, let’s endeavour to maintain hygiene and stay home.”

Till date, Nigeria has confirmed 541 cases of COVID-19, with 19 deaths.

Globally, COVID-19 has infected more than 2.25 million people and killed at least 158,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

Watch video below: