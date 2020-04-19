Nigerian Newspapers: Top 10 Headlines Sunday, April 19th, 2020

Welcome to the Concise News roundup of the top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines for today Sunday, April 19th, 2020.

Coronavirus cases in Nigeria soared to 542 on Saturday, with the recording of 49 new infections by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC). Concise News reports that of the 49 new cases, 23 were recorded in Lagos, while 12 and 10 were confirmed in Abuja and Kano. According to the NCDC, two cases were recorded in Ogun and one each in Oyo and Ekiti.

All mourners not properly kitted against the coronavirus at the burial of Abba Kyari have been arrested for isolation, according to the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA). Kyari, the Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari who died of coronavirus, was buried at the Gudu Cemetery, Abuja, on Saturday amid a violation of the social distancing order of the Nigerian government.

Kano state governor governor Abdullahi Ganduje has dismissed his Commissioner for Works, Mu’azu Magaji, for gloating over the death of President Muhammadu Buhari’s Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari. The presidency announced in the early hours of Saturday that Kyari had died of coronavirus. And in his reaction to the death of Kyari, Magaji, in messages he has deleted, said it as freedom for Nigeria.

President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday wrote an emotional tribute about his late Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari, who died on 17th April in Lagos, southwest Nigeria. Kyari was 67, according to Buhari, ending the confusion over the age of the deceased. Kyari died from complications caused by the coronavirus.

Authorities in Lagos state, southwest Nigeria, on Saturday discharged four coronavirus patients – three males and one female – from isolation facilities. Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu confirmed this development in a series of tweets on Saturday. The governor said two of the patients were from the Infectious Disease Hospital in Yaba, while the other two were from the Onikan Isolation Centre.

Abba Kyari, the Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari who died on Friday, April 17th, has been buried amid a violation of the social distancing order of the Nigerian government. Kyari’s body, in an ambulance, was brought to the Defence House in Abuja, where family members, as well as his colleagues, gathered to pay their last respect.

Former president Olusegun Obasanjo on Saturday asked Nigerians to take the coronavirus disease more seriously following the death of the Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari. In a condolence letter to President Muhammadu Buhari, Obasanjo said he received the news of the demise of the Chief of Staff with great sadness.

Former vice president Atiku Abubakar says he is saddened by the demise of President Muhammadu Buhari’s Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari. Atiku, in a Facebook post, said: “Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji’un. I am saddened by the death of Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari. May Allah SWT comfort his family, forgive his sins and grant him AlJannah Firdaus. Ameen.”

Femi Fani-Kayode says he has lost a friend of 40 years following the death of President Muhammadu Buhari’s Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari. The former aviation minister, who is a staunch critic of the Buhari administration, said Kyaru was a good man.

