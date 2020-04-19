Nigeria Corrects Number Of Total Coronavirus Cases

The Nigeria Centre For Disease Control (NCDC) on Sunday said that the total number of coronavirus cases in the country was 541, not 542 as reported on Saturday night.

Concise News reports that the health agency had reported that Nigeria had confirmed a total of 542 following the recording of 49 new infections.

“Forty-nine new cases of #COVID19 have been reported; 23 in Lagos, 12 in FCT, 10 in Kano, 2 in Ogun, 1 in Oyo and

1 in Ekiti,” the health agency had tweeted.

“As at 10:40 pm, 18th April, there are 542 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria; 166 discharged and 19 death.”

But the NCDC, in a tweet posted on Sunday, said 48, not 49, new infections were actually recorded on Saturday; while the total number of cases stood at 541.

This means that of the 48 new cases, 23 were recorded in Lagos, while 12 and 10 were confirmed in Abuja and Kano.

According to the NCDC, two cases were recorded in Ogun and one in Oyo. No new case in Ekiti.

Yesterday, we erroneously reported one new case in Ekiti. This was wrong and was caused by an error in the verification process. Therefore, as at April 18 2020, there are 541 confirmed cases, 166 discharged and 19 deaths. Ekiti state has 3 confirmed cases, NOT 4 pic.twitter.com/6lqKG1ONVj — NCDC (@NCDCgov) April 19, 2020

Below is a breakdown of cases state by state.

Lagos- 306

FCT- 81

Kano- 37

Osun- 20

Oyo- 16

Edo- 15

Ogun- 12

Kwara- 9

Katsina- 9

Bauchi- 6

Kaduna- 6

Akwa Ibom- 6

Delta- 4

Ekiti- 3

Ondo- 3

Enugu- 2

Rivers-2

Niger- 2

Benue- 1

Anambra- 1