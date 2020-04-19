Lagos Records Another Coronavirus Death

An 83-year-old woman has died of coronavirus in Lagos, southwest Nigeria, health commissioner in the state, Prof. Akin Abayomi said Sunday.

Concise News reports that, by virtue of this development, the total death from the disease in Lagos is 14.

Abayomi, in a series of tweets, said the deceased was a female, 83, with underlying health issues.

“Lagos recorded 1 death, bringing total number of #COVID19 related deaths in Lagos to 14,” he said.

“The deceased is a female, aged 83 with underlying health issues.

“Let’s observe Social Distancing and stay home to stop the transmission of COVID-19 infection.”

Abayomi also said that “four COVID-19 patients were discharged as at 18th of April bringing the total discharged cases to 94.”

Till date, Nigeria has confirmed 541 cases of COVID-19, with 19 deaths.

Globally, COVID-19 has infected more than 2.25 million people and killed at least 158,000, according to records from the Johns Hopkins University.