Funke Akindele Sends Coronavirus Message To Nigerians (Video)

Funke Akindele has asked every Nigerian to join the battle against coronavirus by observing strictly the rules of social distancing.

The Jenifa star made this call barely two weeks after she and her husband, Abdul Rasheed Bello, pleaded guilty for violating the social distancing order in Lagos by holding a birthday party.

The actress and her husband were arrested and arraigned at the Ogba Magistrate Court on 6 April.

They were sentenced to 14-day community service and fined N100,000 each for the offence.

“Thank you so much for all the love, supports, feedback support, I really appreciate, this past few weeks have been a learning time, but we must keep moving forward,” she said in a video posted on Twitter on Sunday.

“My dear friend, Coronavirus is real, we all must continue to collaborate with the Lagos State Government and the Federal Government by staying at home, staying safe and wash our hands regularly and maintain social distancing to contain the virus.

“A lot us are so used to ourselves that we fail to maintain social distancing, but trust me, it is very important at this time, social distancing will help to curb spread of coronavirus, prevention is better than cure, my heart goes out to those who had lost loved ones.

“To our health workers, we can’t tank you enough, I pray this pandemic will pass us soon, those living in fear and uncertainty daily, we are in this together, let us stay at home and stay safe.”

Till date, Nigeria has confirmed 541 cases of COVID-19, with 19 deaths.

Globally, COVID-19 has infected more than 2.25 million people and killed at least 158,000, according to records from the Johns Hopkins University.