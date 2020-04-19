Coronavirus: U.S. Reacts To Death Of Abba Kyari

The United States, through its embassy in Nigeria, has expressed its condolences to the family of Abba Kyari, who died of coronavirus on Friday in Lagos.

The Nigerian Presidency had announced in the early hours of Saturday that Kyari, who was Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, died from complications caused by the coronavirus.

Kyari, 67, was buried at the Gudu Cemetery, Abuja, on Saturday.

“On the passing of the Presidential Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari, the U.S. Mission in Nigeria wishes to express sincerest condolences to his family and to the government of Nigeria. We mourn with Nigeria at the loss of this dedicated son and public servant,” a tweet on the US Embassy’s handle read.

It is believed that Kyari’s underlying medical conditions complicated his battle with COVID-19.

Kyari, who was from Borno state, northeast Nigeria, was a lawyer and banker.

He studied at the University of Warwick and University of Cambridge, earning a bachelor’s degree in sociology and a law degree respectively.

Kyari was called to the Nigerian bar in 1984 after attending the Nigerian Law School.

He worked for the Fani-Kayode and Sowemimo law firm, and from 1988 to 1990, he was Editor with the New Africa Holdings Limited, Kaduna.

In 1990, he served as a Commissioner for Forestry and Animal Resources in Borno.

From 1990 to 1995, Kyari was the secretary to the board of African International Bank Limited, a subsidiary of Bank of Credit and Commerce International.

He was also an executive director in charge of management services at the United Bank for Africa.

Later, he was appointed the chief executive officer of the bank.

In 2002, he was appointed a director of Unilever Nigeria. He also later served on the board of ExxonMobil Nigeria.