Coronavirus: Fresh Update On Recovered Patients

Another four coronavirus patients in Lagos state have recovered from the disease after testing negative twice, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu announced Sunday night.

Concise News reports that the four people discharged were all males.

The governor said three of the patients were from the Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba, while the other was from the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH).

“I am delighted to once again intimate you on the success we are recording in the battle against the lethal COVID-19 infection,” a statement from him read.

“Today, four more persons; all male were discharged to reunite with their families and the community.

“The patients; 3 from the Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba and one from the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) have fully recovered and tested negative twice consecutively to COVID-19.

“This brings the number of patients successfully managed and discharged from our facilities to 98.”