Coronavirus Cases Hit 542 In Nigeria (See Breakdown)

Coronavirus cases in Nigeria soared to 542 on Saturday, with the recording of 49 new infections by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

Concise News reports that of the 49 new cases, 23 were recorded in Lagos, while 12 and 10 were confirmed in Abuja and Kano.

According to the NCDC, two cases were recorded in Ogun and one each in Oyo and Ekiti.

“Forty-nine new cases of #COVID19 have been reported; 23 in Lagos, 12 in FCT, 10 in Kano, 2 in Ogun, 1 in Oyo and

1 in Ekiti,” the health agency tweeted.

“As at 10:40 pm, 18th April, there are 542 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria; 166 discharged and 19 death.”

Till date, Lagos accounts for 306 cases, more than half of the total number, while Nigeria’s capital, Abuja, has 81 confirmed cases.

Below is a breakdown of cases state by state.

Lagos- 306

FCT- 81

Kano- 37

Osun- 20

Oyo- 16

Edo- 15

Ogun- 12

Kwara- 9

Katsina- 9

Bauchi- 6

Kaduna- 6

Akwa Ibom- 6

Delta- 4

Ekiti- 4

Ondo- 3

Enugu- 2

Rivers-2

Niger- 2

Benue- 1

Anambra- 1