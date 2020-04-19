Coronavirus: Buhari’s Katsina Announces Total Lockdown

Katsina, the capital of Katsina state, northwest Nigeria, will be locked down from Tuesday, April 21, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the governor announced on Sunday.

Concise News reports that Governor Aminu Masari announced the total lockdown after two persons tested positive for coronavirus in the state, which houses President Muhammadu Buhari’s Daura hometown.

“We have discussed and agreed that from 7 a.m. on Tuesday, there will be a total lockdown on Katsina. It is a stay-at-home order we shall implement strictly,” he said.

“Should we have any confirmed case in any local government, we will equally lockdown that local government completely.”

The governor also said that the total lockdown had become imperative as he warned those living outside the state capital to stay at their places of residence, declaring that nobody would be allowed into the town.

The governor said that banks would be allowed to operate to enable people make withdrawals and buy food.

He said that the payment of salaries to civil servants would begin from Sunday (today), to cushion the hardship workers could face during the lockdown period.

The lockdown, the governor said, would last for two weeks after which government would review the situation and determine the next step.