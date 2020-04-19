Allen Onyema: Air Peace Boss Speaks On Presidential Ambition

Allen Onyema, the chairman of Air Peace, has dismissed suggestion he is nursing a presidential ambition, insisting he is a businessman without any political interest.

Onyema was reacting to an online poster by a group, United People of Nigeria Initiative (UPNI), endorsing him for Nigeria’s presidency in 2023.

The Air Peace chairman said that the call was made in a bad taste, as he disowned those behind the campaign.

“My attention has been drawn to an online poster by a group that goes by the name United People of Nigeria Initiative (UPNI) endorsing me for Nigeria’s presidency in 2023. One Sir Wealthson Chukwudi was exposed on the poster as President of the group,” he said in a statement on Sunday.

“I wish to state clearly that this man, UPNI and its promoters are not known to me directly or remotely and whatever they are saying has not come from me and will never come from me. I am a businessman and not a politician.

“My purpose is to impact humanity and I do not have to be President first before I can continue with what has become part of my essence. This is my nature. My motivations are different.

“I call on the public to completely ignore this group and any other group or person/s that may come up with such message and mischief about me in future. I, personally, feel very offended by it all.

“I am very suspicious of the motive behind this unsolicited publication. Once again, I am not interested in partisan politics.”