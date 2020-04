Abba Kyari’s Death: Nnamdi Kanu Makes Shocking Allegation

Nnamdi Kanu, has alleged that President Muhammadu Buhari‘s office cannot be accessed because the palm of the late Abba Kyari is required to open the door to it.

The leader of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) believes that Aso Rock is crumbling as he held a live broadcast on Abba Kyari’s death on the 18th of April, 2020.

The Nigerian Presidency had announced in the early hours of Saturday that Kyari, who was Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, died as a result of complications caused by the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Kyari, 67, was buried at the Gudu Cemetery, Abuja, on Saturday.

Concise News reports that Kanu, reacting to Kyari’s death, had tweeted: “President Abba Kyari is dead. As I told you Aso Rock is vacant, but they kept living in denial and lies. The Zoo has fallen.”

Then on Saturday evening, during a live broadcast, Kanu alleged that the Presidential office cannot be accessed because the palm of the late Chief of Staff is required to open the door to President Buhari‘s office.

“If you can go into the presidential office and stream from that office, I will abandon Biafra. The key to the office is lying somewhere in the grave in Abuja. You cannot access the office,” he said

“They need Abba Kyari to open the Presidential office. They need to do the palm print of Abba Kyari to open the office.”