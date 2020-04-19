Abba Kyari: Mourners At Gudu Cemetery Isolated – FCTA

All mourners not properly kitted against the coronavirus at the burial of Abba Kyari have been arrested for isolation, according to the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA).

Kyari, the Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari who died of coronavirus, was buried at the Gudu Cemetery, Abuja, on Saturday amid a violation of the social distancing order of the Nigerian government.

Acting Secretary, Health and Human Services of the FCTA, Dr Mohammed Kawu, said Saturday that all the unprotected men at the burial had been identified.

Kawu also said that the Hazmat suit dumped outside the cemetery has been professionally evacuated and the cemetery decontaminated.

Necessary tests would be conducted on all of the arrested mourners to determine their level of exposure to coronavirus,according to him.

Kawu urged Abuja residents to remain calm and rest assured that the FCT would continue to do all necessary to curtail the spread of the coronavirus in Nigeria’s capital.