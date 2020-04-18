What Abba Kyari Assured Festus Keyamo Before His Death

Nigeria’s Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, says Abba Kyari, who died in the early hours of Friday, had assured him on Tuesday that his health was fine.

Kyari, the Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, died as a result of the coronavirus COVID-19.

His death was announced by Buhari’s media aide Femi Adesina.

“The Presidency regrets to announce the passage of the Chief of Staff to the President, Mallam Abba Kyari,” Adesina tweeted.

Kyari had tested positive for the coronavirus in late March following his trip to Munich, Germany.

Reacting to Kyari’s death, Keyamo said, “When I chatted with him exactly on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, he assured me his health was fine and that he would faithfully take the treatments. But God always knows best. Sincere condolences to the Kyari family and the Government of Nigeria. Adieu Mallam Abba Kyari.”