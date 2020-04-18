Social Distancing Violated At Abba Kyari’s Burial In Abuja‬ (Photos)

Abba Kyari, the Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari who died on Friday, April 17th, has been buried amid a violation of the social distancing order of the Nigerian government.

Concise News reports that Kyari’s body, in an ambulance, was brought to the Defence House in Abuja, where family members, as well as his colleagues, gathered to pay their last respect.

The presidency had announced in the early hours of Saturday that Kyari had died of coronavirus.

Kyari had tested positive for the coronavirus in late March following his trip to Munich, Germany; but his principal, Buhari, was said to be negative.

Buhari, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, and some governors, ministers and other top government officials had mingled with Kyari shortly before he tested positive for the coronavirus.

Nigeria recorded 51 new COVID-19 infections on Friday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 493.

Lagos has the bulk of the new cases with 32, Kano with six, while Kwara reported five.

In its latest update, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) also confirmed three cases each in Abuja, Oyo and Katsina, while Ogun and Ekiti have one case each.

The health agency also said that 159 persons have so far recovered from coronavirus even as the disease has killed 17 people in the country.