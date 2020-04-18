Nigerian Newspapers: Top 10 Headlines Saturday, April 18th, 2020

Welcome to the Concise News roundup of the top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines for today Saturday, April 18th, 2020.

Abba Kyari: Buhari’s Chief Of Staff Dies Of Coronavirus

Abba Kyari, the Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, has died as a result of the coronavirus COVID-19. Kyari, 70, had tested positive for the coronavirus in late March following his trip to Munich, Germany. “The Presidency regrets to announce the passage of the Chief of Staff to the President, Mallam Abba Kyari,” Buhari’s media aide Femi Adesina said in a statement Saturday morning.

What Abba Kyari Assured Festus Keyamo Before His Death

Nigeria’s Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, says Abba Kyari, who died on Friday, had assured him that his health was fine. “When I chatted with him exactly on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, he assured me his health was fine and that he would faithfully take the treatments. But God always knows best. Sincere condolences to the Kyari family and the Government of Nigeria. Adieu Mallam Abba Kyari,” Keyabo tweeted.

Nigeria Records Biggest Jump In COVOD-19 Cases

Nigeria recorded 51 new COVID-19 infections on Friday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 493. Lagos has the bulk of the new cases with 32, Kano with six, while Kwara reported five. In its latest update, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) also confirmed three cases each in Abuja, Oyo and Katsina, while Ogun and Ekiti have one case each.

Wike Slams State Governors For ‘Politicising’ COVID-19 Test Results

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has alleged that COVID-19 test results in Nigeria have been politicised by some of his colleagues. In a press briefing on Friday, Wike claimed that the announcement of test results, as done by some state governors, was a publicity stunt to attract Nigerians. He also lamented the non-compliance by government companies to the lockdown in Rivers.

COVID-19: Africa May Become Next Epicentre – WHO

The World Health Organization (WHO) has stated that Africa could become the next epicentre of COVID-19 which first broke out in Wuhan, China. According to the WHO, a sharp rise in the number of confirmed cases and the lack of an adequate number of ventilators in the continent could make this a reality.

Nigeria To Get Relief From China, G-20

Nigeria will be getting debt relief from China and G-20 countries, according to the April 2020 virtual spring meetings of the World Bank and International Monetary Fund. The countries to benefit from this are those who are classified as IDA countries with per capita income below an established threshold of $1,175.

COVID-19: China Must Pay For Damages To Africa – Oby Ezekwesili

Former Nigerian minister Oby Ezekwesili has said that the debts owed to China by African countries should be cancelled due to the catastrophe the continent has suffered as a result of the way China handled the coronavirus pandemic. Ezekwesili, who made this known in a piece written for Washington Post, said that time has come for rich offending countries to pay for the consequences of their activities which are suffered by others.

Lagos Warns Groups Against Burning Tyres On Roads

Aramide Adeyoye, the Special Adviser to the Governor of Lagos State on Works and Infrastructure, has warned residents against making bonfires with tyres on tarred roads. Residents have been forming vigilante groups to protect themselves from armed robbery gangs since the COVID-19 lockdown was declared. Warning against the act, Adeyoye described it as unpatriotic because the bonfires could destroy the asphalt on roads.

