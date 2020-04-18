Kyari’s Death: Ganduje Sacks Commissioner Over ‘Unguarded Comments’

Kano state governor governor Abdullahi Ganduje has dismissed his Commissioner for Works, Mu’azu Magaji, for gloating over the death of President Muhammadu Buhari’s Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari.

The presidency announced in the early hours of Saturday that Kyari had died of coronavirus.

And in his reaction to the death of Kyari, Magaji, in messages he has deleted, described it as freedom for Nigeria.

“Win win… Nigeria is free and Abba Kyari has died in the epidemic… the death of a martyr… if he is a believer, the person is complete,” Magaji wrote on Facebook.

He also posted, “Nigeria is bigger than any individual… While praying for the president’s late support staff… Ours is to prevent a repeat of his non-accountable domineering era!

“In institutional democracy, no individual is bigger than the state… Our interest is to get equity and capacity in the highest position of power. It’s not personal!

“I am not a hypocrite and I won’t pretend! While at a personal level I pray Allah to grant Abba Kyari Jannah… I sincerely believe Nigeria needed a better CoS period!”

This, it was learned, angered the governor.

Commissioner for Information in Kano, Muhammad Garba, said Ganduje sacked Magaji because as a public servant, the commissioner ought to have respected the office by refraining from any act capable of rendering it to disrepute.

“The action of a public servant, personal or otherwise reflects back on the government and therefore, the Ganduje administration would not tolerate people in official capacities engaging in personal vendetta or otherwise,” a statement from Garba read.