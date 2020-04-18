First Lady Aisha Buhari Consoles Abba Kyari’s Family

Wife of Nigeria’s president, Aisha Buhari, has sympathised with the family of the late Chief of Staff to the president, Abba Kyari, who died on Friday as a result of the coronavirus.

Kyari, who died at an undisclosed hospital in Lagos, was buried on Saturday at the Gudu Cemetery in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital, amid a violation of the social distancing order of the government.

“I condole with Mrs. Kulu Abba Kyari and the entire family of Late Malam Abba Kyari over the death of their husband and father,” she tweeted on Saturday afternoon.

“I pray that Allah (SWT) will forgive his shortcomings, grant him Al-Jannatul Firdausi and give the family the fortitude and patience to bear the loss, Ameen.

“While wishing all those infected a speedy recovery and I pray for an end to Covid-19 Pandemic.”

(From God Almighty we came and to him we shall return)

Concise News reports that Kyari’s body, in an ambulance, was brought to the Defence House in Abuja, where family members, as well as his colleagues, gathered to pay their last respect.

The presidency had announced in the early hours of Saturday that Kyari had died of coronavirus.

Kyari had tested positive for the coronavirus in late March following his trip to Munich, Germany; but his principal, Buhari, was said to be negative.

Buhari, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, and some governors, ministers and other top government officials had mingled with Kyari shortly before he tested positive for the coronavirus.