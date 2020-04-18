Fani-Kayode Reacts To Abba Kyari’s Death

Femi Fani-Kayode says he has lost a friend of 40 years following the death of President Muhammadu Buhari’s Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari.

Concise News reports that Kyari, according to the presidency, died on Friday as a result of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

But the Nigerian presidency did not disclose where Kyari, who was in his early 70s, died.

Kyari had tested positive for the coronavirus in late March following his trip to Munich, Germany.

“The Presidency regrets to announce the passage of the Chief of Staff to the President, Mallam Abba Kyari,” Buhari’s media aide Femi Adesina said in a statement Saturday morning.

Reacting to the news, Fani-Kayode, who is a staunch critic of the Buhari administration, said Kyaru was a good man.

“I have lost a friend of 40 years. We were at Cambridge together. We worked in my fathers law firm together. We remained close throughout right up until the end even though we disagreed politically. Abba was a good man: a man of honor & a loyal friend. May his soul rest in peace,” the former aviation minister tweeted Saturday morning.

It is understood that Kyari’s underlying medical conditions complicated his battle with COVID-19.

He had tested positive for the virus while his principal, Buhari, was said to be negative.

President Buhari, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, and some governors, ministers and other top government officials had mingled with Kyari shortly before he tested positive for the coronavirus.

Kyari, who was from Borno state, northeast Nigeria, was a lawyer and banker.

He studied at the University of Warwick and University of Cambridge, earning a bachelor’s degree in sociology from and a law degree respectively.