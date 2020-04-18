Coronavirus: Four More Persons Recover In Lagos

Authorities in Lagos state, southwest Nigeria, on Saturday discharged four coronavirus patients – three males and one female – from isolation facilities.

Concise News reports that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu confirmed this development in a series of tweets on Saturday.

The governor said two of the patients were from the Infectious Disease Hospital in Yaba, while the other two were from the Onikan Isolation Centre.

This brings the number of patients successfully managed and discharged from isolation facilities to 94.

“Today, 4 more persons; 3 males and 1 female were discharged to join the society,” he tweeted.

“The patients; 2 from the Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba and 2 others from Onikan Isolation Centre have fully recovered and tested negative twice consecutively to #COVID19.”

Earlier today, the state Commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Abayomi, confirmed the death of three persons infected with the virus in the state.

The deceased were two males and one female aged 52, 63 and 67.