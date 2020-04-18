Abba Kyari’s Death: Obasanjo Sends Message To Nigerians

Former president Olusegun Obasanjo on Saturday asked Nigerians to take the coronavirus disease more seriously following the death of the Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari.

The presidency announced in the early hours of Saturday that Kyari had died of coronavirus in Lagos state.

In a condolence letter to President Muhammadu Buhari, Obasanjo said he received the news of the demise of the Chief of Staff with great sadness.

“Abba Kyari’s death must be painful to you and to his family and friends, but you can all take solace in the fact that he died in harness, in the service of his country,” he said.

“His death must be a solemn reminder to all of us that COVID-19 requires all hands on deck soberly, cooperatively, humanly, humanely, justly, equitably, fairly, consolidatedly and comprehensively to be able to fight it successfully and to get all Nigerians back to good health and healthy economy.

“God will give you and Abba Kyari’s family and friends the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss. May Allah receive his soul.”