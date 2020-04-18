Abba Kyari: Shehu Sani Reveals What President Buhari Has Lost

Former senator from Kaduna central Shehu Sani says President Muhammadu Buhari has lost a loyal friend in Abba Kyari, the president’s Chief of Staff, who died of coronavirus on Friday.

Concise News reports that Kyari, according to the presidency, died on Friday as a result of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

But the Nigerian presidency did not disclose where Kyari, who was in his early 70s, died.

“The Presidency regrets to announce the passage of the Chief of Staff to the President, Mallam Abba Kyari,” Buhari’s media aide Femi Adesina said in a statement Saturday morning.

Reacting to Kyari’s death, Sani said he was a man whose mind many never knew as he served the president.

Sani tweeted: “Abba Kyari; The President has lost a trusted & loyal friend. A man who took the bullets of his master with smiles,calmness & silence.We knew his cap & his colors but never his mind or his own side of his story.He will be missed as a Punchman or a punch bag. RIP AK.”

Kyari had tested positive for the coronavirus in late March following his trip to Munich, Germany.

He had tested positive for the virus while his principal, Buhari, was said to be negative.

President Buhari, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, and some governors, ministers and other top government officials had mingled with Kyari shortly before he tested positive for the coronavirus.

Kyari, who was from Borno state, northeast Nigeria, was a lawyer and banker.

He studied at the University of Warwick and University of Cambridge, earning a bachelor’s degree in sociology and a law degree respectively.