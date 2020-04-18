Abba Kyari: Buhari’s Chief Of Staff Dies Of Coronavirus

Abba Kyari, the Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, has died as a result of the coronavirus COVID-19.

Concise News reports that Kyari had tested positive for the coronavirus in late March following his trip to Munich, Germany.

“The Presidency regrets to announce the passage of the Chief of Staff to the President, Mallam Abba Kyari,” Buhari’s media aide Femi Adesina said in a statement Friday morning.

“The deceased had tested positive to the ravaging COVID-19, and had been receiving treatment. But he died on Friday, April 17, 2020.”

More to come…