Abba Kyari: Buhari’s Chief Of Staff Dies Of Coronavirus

Abba Kyari, the Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, has died as a result of the coronavirus COVID-19.
Concise News reports that Kyari had tested positive for the coronavirus in late March following his trip to Munich, Germany.
“The Presidency regrets to announce the passage of the Chief of Staff to the President, Mallam Abba Kyari,” Buhari’s media aide Femi Adesina said in a statement Friday morning.
“The deceased had tested positive to the ravaging COVID-19, and had been receiving treatment. But he died on Friday, April 17, 2020.”
More to come…
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.