Abba Kyari: Body Of Late Buhari Chief Of Staff In Abuja For Burial

The body of Abba Kyari, the Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, who died in an undisclosed location in Lagos, will be buried on Saturday (today) in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital.

Concise News understands that Muslim prayers will he held for Kyari, who died on Friday as a result of complications from the coronavirus disease, at the Defence House.

It was learned that his burial will take place at Gudu Cemetery in the nation’s capital.

“Mallam Abba Kyari will be buried later today in Abuja according to Islamic rites,” Buhari’s media aide on New Media, Basir Ahmad, tweeted.

Kyari had tested positive for the coronavirus in late March following his trip to Munich, Germany.

He tested positive for the virus while his principal, Buhari, was said to be negative.

President Buhari, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, and some governors, ministers and other top government officials had mingled with Kyari shortly before he tested positive for the coronavirus.

Nigeria Records Biggest Jump In COVID-19 Cases

Nigeria recorded 51 new COVID-19 infections on Friday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 493.

Concise News reports that Lagos has the bulk of the new cases with 32, Kano with six, while Kwara reported five.

In its latest update, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) also confirmed three cases each in Abuja, Oyo and Katsina, while Ogun and Ekiti have one case each.

The health agency also said that 159 persons have so far recovered from coronavirus even as the disease has killed 17 people in the country.