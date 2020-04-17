Wike Slams State Governors For Politicizing COVID-19 Test Results

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has said that COVID-19 test results in Nigeria has been politicized by some state governors.

In a press briefing on Friday, Wike stated that the announcement of test result as done by some state governors is a publicity stunt to attract Nigerians.

He also lamented the non-compliance by government companies to the lockdown order in Rivers State.

“We were the first state to close down borders before other states followed and started doing publicity”, he said.

“Everything is politicised in Nigeria. Governors, commissioners will go for a test and will tell the world they are positive /negative to attract publicity but nobody has gone for an HIV test to declare their status.

“Everything we publicise to attract Nigerians. Testing negative has become news now. For us in Rivers state, this thing is immaterial.

“There are states that have been singled out to be punished. In Abuja, a trailer was mobbed but if it was in Rivers State there would have been headlines that the state is not safe.

“All those politicising COVID-19, saying they tested Positive and now Negative, they should also make public their HIV Status”.