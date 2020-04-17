UK Concludes Plans To Evacuate Citizens From Nigeria

Catriona Laing, the British High Commissioner in Nigeria, has said that plans towards evacuating UK citizens from the country have been concluded.

Issuing a statement, Laing stated those who have indicated interest to be evacuated will pay £500 for flight from Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, and the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

She also revealed that the most vunerable citizens and those with medical conditions will be given top priority.

“When you book, you will be asked for your passport details and a UK address and we will be doing eligibility checks.

“I should also say that making a booking does not automatically guarantee you a seat on the first flight, but if you are eligible you will be transferred to a subsequent flight.

“With regard to the questions on getting to the airport, it is very important that you print and take your ticket with you, and if you are stopped at checkpoints, show that to security personnel and make it clear that you are going to the airport to take a repatriation flight to the UK,” the statement said in part.