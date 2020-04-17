Toyin Abraham Speaks On Replacing Funke Akindele As NCDC Ambassador

Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham has said that she has not been made the brand ambassador for the Nigerian Center for Disease Control, NCDC.

Reports had it that Toyin Abraham has been made the new ambassador to replace Funke Akindele who got arrested and arraigned for staging a house party despite social distancing and lockdown order.

Denying the report, Toyin Abraham stated that though she supports the fight against COVID-19, she hasn’t been made the ambassador of NCDC.

The actress shared on Instagram: “It has just been brought to my attention that blogs are reporting that I am now NCDC ambassador. Implying that I have been used to replace a senior colleague. That line of thought necessitates I put this out there. I am not an ambassador to NCDC. I do not like the narrative that I am trying to take advantage of a bad situation. Please I support the campaign against COVID-19, I appeared on a video campaign against the pandemic but please let’s not drag anyone down. Thank you”.